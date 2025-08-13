No trilateral meeting on Ukraine if Russia not cooperative with US — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. A trilateral meeting involving the leaders of Russia, the US and Ukraine will not take place unless Washington receives the answers it seeks from Moscow on the Ukrainian settlement, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"There's a very good chance that we're going to have a second meeting which will be more productive than the first, because at the first I'm going to find out where we are and what we're doing," the US leader said during his visit to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

"And it could be a meeting that could absolutely work. But the first meeting will not work that out (the Ukrainian settlement - TASS). Certain great things can be gained in the first [meeting], it's going to be a very important meeting, but it's setting the table for the second meeting," Trump emphasized. "If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately, and we’ll have a quick second meeting between President Putin, President Zelensky and myself if they’d like to have me there," the US leader explained.

According to his assessment, "there may be no second meeting." "If I feel that it's not appropriate to have it, because I didn't get the answers that we have to have, then we're not going to have a second meeting," Trump said.

On August 8, Trump announced that he was looking forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plans for the talks were then confirmed by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov added.