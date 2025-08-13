Trump proposes to freeze front line in Ukraine, swap territories — news outlet

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. During a video conference with European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky, US President Donald Trump proposed freezing the front line in Ukraine and conducting additional territorial exchanges, Axios reported.

According to the news outlet, the US president proposed freezing the line of engagement as it is, with additional territorial swaps to be discussed by Russia and Ukraine. However, he noted that these de facto borders would not receive international recognition.

A Politico’s source said that, during his speech, Trump told European leaders that "he's not from the region and can't make any final decisions on territory," but clarified that he believes it is necessary to carry out territorial exchanges to reach a deal and settle the crisis. The US president emphasized that these issues should be discussed between Russia and Ukraine.

Axios sources also indicate that Trump intends to achieve a ceasefire and assess the chances of reaching a full-fledged, peaceful settlement of the conflict during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting between the Russian and US leaders is expected to take place on August 15 in Alaska.