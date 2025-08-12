Russia-US summit may be turning point in Ukrainian conflict — top Polish defense official

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on August 15 in Alaska could be a breakthrough that would give a powerful impetus to ending the fighting in Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

"The meeting could be a turning point and provide a quick and powerful impetus. It is undoubtedly an opportunity to reach peace," the top defense official said at a press conference. "I approach this meeting with hope, but without excessive enthusiasm," he added.

On August 8, Trump announced that he was looking forward to meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plans for these talks were then confirmed by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov added.