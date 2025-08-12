Ex-NATO chief expects rise in defense spending to be 'painful' for European countries

LONDON, August 12. /TASS/. Raising defense spending to 5% of GDP will be "painful" for some European countries, including the UK, former NATO Secretary General George Robertson said.

"It will be painful, and it will be difficult, and it will require politicians to outline what the dangers and the risks actually are," Robertson, who served as British secretary of defense in 1997-1999 and NATO chief in 1999-2003, told Politico.

According to him, the British public is currently "unaware" that the country lacks comprehensive air and missile defense – and that if people "were aware of it that might change opinions" regarding the need to increase defense expenditures.

NATO members agreed to raise defense spending to 2% of GDP at a summit in the UK in 2014; the target was expected to be achieved in ten years. In 2024, 22 out of the 32 member states increased their defense spending to 2% of GDP. At a summit in the Hague in June, NATO nations decided to raise the level of military spending to 5% of GDP by 2034.