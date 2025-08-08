Germany makes quiet decision to stop work of leading Russian media — source

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The German government has silently decided to close representative offices of Russia's leading media outlets, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

"The leadership of the Federal Republic of Germany has made an unstated decision to completely shut down the work of representative offices of Russia's leading mass media in the country. The reason is a 'direct threat' to Germany's security, which is allegedly posed by the activities of Russian journalists," the source said.

"It is considered prudent to ‘oust’ them gradually to conceal from Moscow the existence of the Berlin order, and also not to provoke retaliatory actions against German correspondents working in Russia."

According to the source, "there are plans to increase pressure on the Russian media representatives, including their family, to force them to make a 'voluntary decision' to leave Germany."

"The idea is that after removing the 'undesirable' media, assistance to opposition journalists and bloggers from the Russian Federation located in Germany will make it possible to transmit the so-called correct content to the Russian-speaking audience of this state."