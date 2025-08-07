Russian, UAE presidents call for settlement of Palestinian-Israeli conflict — agency

DUBAI, August 7. /TASS/. Russian leader Vladimir Putin and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed the situation in the Middle East in Moscow, calling for increased efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the creation of two states, the Arab state head office said as quoted by WAM news agency.

"His Highness and the Russian president discussed developments in the Middle East, stressing the need to step up efforts to create clear prospects for a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, guaranteeing stability and security for all," the statement said.

The parties also noted the importance of holding a Russian-Arab summit in October 2025.

The situation in the Middle East deteriorated sharply after armed supporters of the Palestinian Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip entered the Israeli territory on October 7, 2023 killings residents of border settlements and taking hostage. The radicals called this attack a response to Israel’s actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel blocked Gaza and started a military operation in the strip to free the hostages and destroy the Hamas fighting potential. In March, Israel resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, breaking a ceasefire established in January. Several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, failed.