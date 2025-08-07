UAE president expects 'positive results' from his visit to Russia

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said he hopes that his visit to Russia will bring positive results.

"We thank you for your hospitality and hope that this visit will bring positive and joyful results for the Russian and Emirati peoples," Sheikh Mohamed told President Vladimir Putin.

"We always strive to strengthen the bridges between our countries."

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Russia on an official visit on Thursday. As Emirati WAM news agency reported yesterday, while in Moscow, he intends to discuss with the Russian leader issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and energy.