Hamas not to lay down arms while Israeli intervention continues

TUNIS, August 2. /TASS/. The Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas has confirmed that it will not agree to disarm while the Israeli occupation continues and the rights of the people of Palestine are not fully restored in a statement, published on the movement’s official Telegram channel.

"We are reiterating that the resistance and its weapons are the national and legitimate right while the occupation continues. This right has been recognized by international conventions and norms and it cannot be abandoned until our national rights are restored, above all, the right to establish a completely sovereign independent Palestinian state with the capital in East Jerusalem," the statement emphasized.

On July 27, Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya said that further talks on a ceasefire in Gaza are pointless amid the continued blockade of the enclave. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to recall a delegation from Doha where talks on settling the Gaza Strip conflict had been underway since July 6, due to Hamas’ response to the ceasefire proposal.

In turn, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on the X social network that Washington had also decided to recall negotiators from Doha "after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.".