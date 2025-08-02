Ukrainian conflict unlikely to be resolved in coming year — top UK diplomat

LONDON, August 2. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine will likely not be resolved within a year, but Moscow and Kiev will continue negotiations, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in an interview with The Guardian.

When asked how London sees the situation in Ukraine developing, the top diplomat said that the conflict is unlikely to be resolved within a year. "I suspect that in a year’s time, talks will be going on. The question is how serious Russia is about those talks," Lammy said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow's main goal is to eliminate the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine and ensure Russia’s safety. Putin emphasized that Moscow is willing to wait if Kiev does not believe now is the right time for negotiations.