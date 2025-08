WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he ordered to redeploy two nuclear submarines in connection with the statements made by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

"We just have to be careful," Trump said. This is done for safety of the American people, Trump told reporters in the White House.

"When you talk about nuclear [weapons], we have to be prepared and we're totally prepared," he added.