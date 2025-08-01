Erdogan says situation in Gaza is "this century’s most atrocious genocide"

ISTANBUL, August 1. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the situation in the Gaza Strip as "the century’s most atrocious genocide."

"We are witnessing this century’s most atrocious genocide. Not only children and infants, but everything symbolizing humankind is being eliminated by the hands of a bunch of criminals," he said.

According to the Turkish leader, Ankara has not refused from supporting both Hamas and Gazans in general, despite the Western pressure. "Despite those who defamed the Palestinian resistance (Hamas - TASS) slamming it as terrorism to win Israel’s recognition, we have not turned our back on the heroic residents of Gaza. Our brothers in Gaza will be living freely in this blessed land ensanguined with the blood of martyrs. I hope we will see the end of violence in Gaza, as well as in Syria. We will live up to that day," he said.

At a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh earlier in the day, Erdogan said that the international community must ensure an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the soonest delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave. He stressed that the only solution to the Palestinian problem is the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 border with a capital in East Jerusalem.