Pentagon provides no details on Trump's order to relocate two submarines

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has declined to provide details on President Donald Trump's order to relocate two American nuclear submarines.

"We defer to the White House and the president's statement," a Pentagon source said.

Trump has ordered the relocation of two nuclear submarines "to the appropriate areas", allegedly because of the statements of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. Trump claimed that Medvedev had made "extremely provocative statements."

Medvedev wrote on July 28 on X that Trump, threatening Russia and reducing the deadline o the Ukrainian settlement, should not forget that any ultimatum becomes a step towards war.

On July 31, he urged Trump not to forget about the danger of the "dead." This was his comment on the American leader's words about the Russian economy and criticism of himself on Telegram.

"About the ‘dead economy’ of India and Russia and ‘entering a dangerous territory’ - well, let him remember his favorite films about the ‘walking dead’, as well as how dangerous a ‘dead hand’ that does not exist in nature can be," Medvedev wrote.

The "dead hand" was the West’s nickname for the Soviet Perimeter system of a guaranteed massive nuclear response to aggression.