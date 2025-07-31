Trump reveals fastest way to end humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that resolving the Gaza Strip crisis requires the Palestinian movement Hamas to surrender.

"The fastest way to end the humanitarian crises in Gaza is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages," he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Since March 2, 2025, aid from international humanitarian organizations and UN agencies has stopped arriving in the Gaza Strip. In May, as an alternative to the traditional aid distribution system, Israel, with the support of the United States, established a food delivery scheme giving the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) virtually exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and distribute food and essential goods. The plan was blasted by international organizations, with the key point of criticism being the placement of distribution centers in combat-free "security zones" in southern Gaza, which, according to experts, could lead to the forced relocation of residents of the enclave. Later, UN aid deliveries were partially restored but they still remain restricted.