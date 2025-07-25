Hamas-Israel talks on Gaza to continue next week — TV

CAIRO, July 25. /TASS/. Indirect negotiations between the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and the Israeli side are likely to resume next week, Saudi TV channel Asharq News reported.

Earlier reports indicated that Israel’s delegation had been recalled from Doha, where the talks are being held, after receiving Hamas’ response to the latest ceasefire initiative for the Gaza Strip.

Last night, in its response to the latest proposal presented during indirect talks with Israel, the Palestinian movement Hamas included a clause stipulating that hostilities in the Gaza Strip will not resume after a potential 60-day truce. According to the Maan news agency known to be close to Hamas, the Palestinian movement "insists on including this condition as a separate provision in the Gaza ceasefire agreement." Previously, the group had demanded that the United States provide guarantees to that effect.

In addition, according to the agency’s sources, Hamas has responded to the latest stabilization proposals with a new demand: in exchange for releasing some hostages, Israel must free 200 Palestinians serving long prison sentences, including those with life terms, as well as 2,000 individuals detained in Gaza since the start of Israel’s military operation in October 2023. Earlier proposals discussed during the Doha talks had outlined the release of 150 long-term prisoners and 1,100 detainees from Gaza.

Following Hamas’ response in Qatar, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on social media that Washington had decided to withdraw its negotiators from Doha, citing Hamas’ position as indicative of a "lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza." He added that the US would explore alternative strategies to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

For its part, Hamas’ leadership stated that it "welcomes the progress of consultations in Doha" and expressed surprise at Witkoff’s reaction to its stance.