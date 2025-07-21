Yemeni Houthis stage drone attack on five sites in Israel — spokesman

DOHA, July 21. /TASS/. Members of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement have staged drone attacks on five locations in Israel, including Ben Gurion Airport and the port of Eilat, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The Yemeni armed forces’ drone units have carried out a unique military operation, attacking Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) and a military target in the Jaffa area (Tel Aviv), as well as the port of Umm al-Rashrash (Arabic name for Eilat), the Ramon airport and a military facility near Ashdod," he said on the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel.