Trump demands Germany transfer Patriot from its stocks to Kiev — Bild

BERLIN, July 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has demanded that Germany provide Kiev with Patriot air defense systems from its own reserves, Bild reported citing government sources.

Initially, it was assumed that Ukraine would receive two Patriot systems from the US, and Germany would finance the replenishment of US stocks. Now it has become clear that Germany must transfer its own Patriots to Kiev, although the Bundeswehr is already short of them. According to the newspaper, Trump does not intend to share the systems that the American army has. This means that Germany will have to not only transfer its anti-aircraft missile systems, but also purchase them from the United States to replenish the reserves.

According to Bild sources, an option is being discussed in which Switzerland, which is in line to receive a Patriot system, will cede it to Ukraine, and Germany will pay the costs. However, the complex is at the stage of completion and will arrive only in 6-8 months. Germany is also exploring the possibility of transferring one Patriot system from its own reserves, but in this case it will have to order another onw from the Americans for the Bundeswehr, and this will take years.

The German army is already facing a shortage of air defense systems, primarily Patriots. Three systems have been transferred to Kiev, and two are deployed in Poland to protect the airport through which military products are transported to Ukraine. Three more systems are currently being upgraded and cannot be used yet, one is needed for military training. There are still three Patriot complexes ready for use, and if one of them is transferred to Kiev, there will be only two systems.

On July 14, Trump said that Washington will continue to transfer weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, if Europe pays for the supplies. NATO is supposed to coordinate the process. According to the American president, the deliveries will include 17 Patriot systems.