Hamas, Israel agree on phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

CAIRO, July 18. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel have reached an agreement on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, according to a report by the El-Watan news website.

The outlet states that both sides agreed on maps outlining the withdrawal of Israeli units after Israel consented to abandon the Morag axis, a strategic area in the southern part of the enclave.

The day before, the Maan news agency, which is close to Hamas, reported that the movement had adopted an updated plan for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. This plan was presented during indirect talks between the conflicting parties taking place in Doha, Qatar. According to the agency, the new Israeli withdrawal scheme includes pulling back from the Morag axis, which crosses the Gaza Strip from east to west between the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Sources cited by Maan described this Hamas response as a major step forward in the negotiation process aimed at resolving the situation in the besieged enclave.

Maan also reported that US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who oversees the dialogue on behalf of the United States, is expected to arrive in Doha next week to announce an agreement between Hamas and Israel on Gaza.

On July 7, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Witkoff would travel to Qatar in the coming days for talks aimed at ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Later, the Saudi TV channel Al Arabiya stated that the US special envoy had not yet participated in the ongoing consultations in Doha and plans to arrive once the talks reach their final phase.

Hamas and Israel resumed negotiations in Doha on July 6, with mediation by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The talks focus on reaching an agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and securing the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.