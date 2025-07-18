South Korea launches full-scale response to severe flooding

SEOUL, July 18. /TASS/. The government of South Korea is deploying all available resources to prevent damage from heavy downpours that have been affecting the country in recent days, President Lee Jae Myung said during a visit to the central emergency prevention and response headquarters.

"All government departments and agencies must utilize every available resource and capability to mitigate the impact of the floods," the president emphasized.

As of Thursday morning, four people have been confirmed dead due to the severe weather, and over 5,000 residents have been evacuated. Authorities have raised the natural disaster alert to its highest level.

The period from late June to the end of July typically marks Korea’s rainy season, characterized by intense rainfall, high humidity, and elevated temperatures.