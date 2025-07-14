Japan would welcome Putin-Trump meeting — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Tokyo supports US President Donald Trump’s efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine and would welcome a potential meeting between the US leader and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Akira Muto told TASS.

"The Japanese government supports President Trump’s efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine. Engagement with the United States to resolve the conflict, including a dialogue between the US and Russian leaders, is essential to stopping hostilities and establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. This process should also be supported by other G7 nations," the ambassador said when asked whether Japan would welcome a meeting between Putin and Trump.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 4 that a meeting between the Russian and US presidents is necessary but must be very well prepared.