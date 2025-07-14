Death toll in Gaza Strip surpasses 58,000 since beginning of war — TV

DUBAI, July 14. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 58,000, the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The ministry stated that the total confirmed death toll from Israeli military operations has now risen to 58,026. More than half of those killed since the war began on October 7, 2023, are women and children. Additionally, at least 138,500 people have been wounded, the ministry reported, cited by the channel.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply after Hamas militants from Gaza infiltrated Israel on October 7, 2023, attacking border communities, killing civilians, and taking hostages. In response, Israel imposed a complete blockade on Gaza and launched a large-scale military operation in the enclave. On May 18, the Israeli army began hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip as part of its large-scale ground operation "Gideon’s Chariots."