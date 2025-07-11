US Department of State says Rubio-Wang meeting was pragmatic

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, held a pragmatic conversation on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Kuala Lumpur, the State Department’s Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout of the meeting.

According to her, "Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of keeping channels of communication open." "The discussion was constructive and pragmatic. They agreed to explore areas of potential cooperation, while seeking to manage differences," Bruce said in the readout released on the State Department’s webiste.

"The Secretary emphasized the need for continued discussion on a range of bilateral issues. The Secretary also raised other issues of regional and global importance," Bruce added, without elaborating.

The meeting in Kuala Lumpur marked the two top diplomats’ first in-person talks. Rubio himself described the negotiation as "constructive and positive.".