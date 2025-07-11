US special envoy says will visit Ukraine next week

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy on Ukraine Keith Kellogg announced he will arrive in Ukraine on a week-long visit on Monday.

"We will be in Kiev on Monday," Kellogg told a correspondent with Novini LIVE on the sidelines of a conference on Ukraine in Rome. The Ukrainian news portal released a video of the interview with the US special envoy on its Telegram channel.

"We’ll be [there] for the whole week," Kellogg added. He last traveled to Kiev in February.

On July 9, Kellogg met with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome. Zelensky touched upon the delivery of weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine at the meeting.