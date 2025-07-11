Rubio says briefed Trump on his meeting with Lavrov

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he called President Donald Trump and informed him about his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Yesterday's meeting – I don't want to oversell it, okay? – was constructive. There were some things that perhaps we can build on, maybe not, I don't know. We'll find out. But there are some things that we will potentially explore. And I relayed that to the president and our team last night," Rubio told reporters after the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting. His press approach was broadcast by the CNBC TV channel.

On Thursday, Lavrov and Rubio held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN events. The two sides reaffirmed their mutual willingness to seek peaceful solutions to conflicts, restore Russian-American economic and humanitarian cooperation, and facilitate unimpeded contacts between their societies – including through the possible resumption of direct flights. The sides also emphasized the importance of further efforts to normalize the functioning of diplomatic missions.