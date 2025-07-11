Second phase of PKK disarmament to take place in Iraq within days — agency

CAIRO, July 11. /TASS/. The second phase of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) disarmament will take place within days, the Iraqi news agency INA reported.

According to INA, the PKK is expected to lay down their arms in several localities in the Kurdish autonomy’s mountainous areas in northern Iraq. No details are available on which Kurdish units are going to surrender arms or what types of weapons these will be.

The Habrturk television channel reported earlier in the day that the first group of PKK militants laid down their arms in the mountains of the Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Iraqi Kurdistan. As follows from the footage released by the Turkish media, at least 30 submachine guns and one rocket launcher were symbolically burnt down. Some 30 PKK members, about half of them women, took part in the ceremony, which was held in the presence of about 200 observers.