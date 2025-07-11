Top US diplomat points to high probability of meeting between Trump, Xi Jinping

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. There is a high probability of a meeting between President Donald Trump of the United States and President Xi Jinping of China, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters.

When asked if he and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had discussed the possibility of Trump’s visit to Beijing for the September 3 military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II and the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, he said: "We didn't discuss any specific date in that regard, but the reason why I tell you there's a high probability they're going to meet is that they both want to meet." "President Trump, you know, I can tell you that he’s committed to having that meeting happen," Rubio pointed out.

Rubio expressed confidence that Washington and Beijing would find a date acceptable for both sides. "We want it to be a good meeting; we’re going to work hard between now and whatever date that is to make sure that when that visit does happen it’s as productive as possible," the top US diplomat stressed.

Earlier, Rubio and Wang held a meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Malaysia.

Trump and Xi held a phone call on June 5. The two leaders agreed to exchange visits, without announcing any possible dates. On July 8, the US leader pointed to an improvement in relations between the United States and China.