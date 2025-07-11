Rubio says his meeting with China’s top diplomat was 'constructive and positive'

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described his meeting with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Kuala Lumpur on Friday as constructive and positive.

"I thought it was a very constructive and positive meeting," Rubio said, taking questions from the press following talks with his Chinese counterpart.

His conversation with Wang, Rubio said, their first in-person talks, was "not a negotiation on back and forth items" though. "It was more about establishing a constructive baseline where we can continue to talk on multiple fronts, including trade," the top US diplomat said.

"It was a very constructive meeting. I think we left it feeling that there are some areas where we’re going to be able to work together on," Rubio added.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting at the White House as he said that relations between the United States and China have lately improved and that Beijing is pursuing a fairer policy toward Washington in the trade sphere.