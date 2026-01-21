US representatives plan to meet with Ukrainian delegation this evening — Witkoff

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. US representatives plan to meet with the Ukrainian delegation on Wednesday evening in Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has said in an interview with CNBC.

Earlier, Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, held talks with the Russian President's Special Envoy and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, at the Davos USA House. He described the talks as very positive. According to a TASS correspondent, the meeting behind closed doors lasted more than two hours.

As Ukrainian Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said, the Ukrainian delegation to Davos includes himself, David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Servant of the People party, and Kirill Budanov, head of Vladimir Zelensky's office (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia).