Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 82 Palestinians in past day — TV

DUBAI, July 11. /TASS/. At least 82 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the past day, Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported, citing the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry.

Nine children and four women were killed in a strike as they were standing in a food line in Deir al Balah in the central Palestinian enclave. That attack left 30 people, including 19 children, injured.

Hamas condemned the attack saying it was part of a continued campaign of genocide against the Palestinian enclave. Israel has been intensifying the pace of mass killings of civilians at schools, on the streets, at refugee camps, and civilian centers, by systematically conducting ethnic cleansings in front of the world, the radical Palestinian movement said in a statement.

On May 18, the Israeli army began hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip as part of its large-scale ground operation Gideon’s Chariots. Its stated goal is the complete defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after the operation, the army plans to take control of the entire Gaza Strip.