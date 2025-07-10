Beijing, Moscow need to help restore stability in Middle East — top Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow should boost their strategic cooperation in order to help restore peace in the Middle East as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important members of the comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, China and Russia should continue to strengthen strategic cooperation, promote the process of resolving the Iranian nuclear program through political and diplomatic means, work together to maintain the international system of nuclear non-proliferation and facilitate efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East as soon as possible," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying. Earlier on Thursday, he held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

The top Chinese diplomat specified that Beijing placed great importance on Tehran’s promise not to seek nuclear weapons and respected Iran’s right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. According to Wang, the use of force cannot bring peace, while pressure will not help solve the problem.

"The way out of the situation is through dialogue and talks," he concluded.