Zelensky notifies Ukrainian envoy to US Oksana Markarova of plans to replace her

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has notified Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova that she will no longer serve in the role, the Obshchestvennoye. Novosti news outlet said, citing sources in Zelensky’s office.

According to the media outlet, Markarova will remain in Ukraine’s current administration but it is not yet clear in what capacity. Her replacement has not yet been determined either.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that Markarova’s resignation was the main subject of a phone conversation between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. She has been representing Kiev in Washington since February 2021 and maintained close ties with the Biden administration. In September 2024, Markarova organized a visit by a Ukrainian delegation to Pennsylvania together with high-ranking representatives from the Democratic Party, a move that rubbed many Republicans the wrong way. Rumors about Markarova stepping down have been swirling since Trump’s return to the White House, but had remained only rumors until now.

Ukrainian media outlets and Rada delegates have named several potential candidates to replace Markarova as Ukraine’s ambassador to the US. The list includes Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, deputy prime ministers Yulia Sviridenko and Olga Stefanishina and even Prime Minister Denis Shmygal. It is expected that the new envoy will be announced as early as next week. Changes are expected in the Ukrainian government as well, including Shmygal’s resignation.