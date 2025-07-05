Changes introduced by Hamas to Gaza Strip deal unacceptable for Israel — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, July 6. /TASS/. Changes introduced by the Hamas movement to Qatar's proposal for a settlement in the Gaza Strip are unacceptable to Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s press office announced in a statement.

"The changes that Hamas is seeking to make in the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us [Israel] last night [on July 4] and are unacceptable to Israel," the statement reads.

"In light of an assessment of the situation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that the invitation to proximity talks be accepted and that the contacts for the return of our hostages - on the basis of the Qatari proposal that Israel has agreed to - be continued," the statement reads.

"The negotiating team will leave tomorrow (Sunday) for the talks in Qatar," according to the statement.

On July 5, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the office of the head of the Israeli government, told TASS that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had convened a meeting of the so-called narrow Cabinet Oo Ministers, which includes its key members, for Saturday evening to discuss the terms of the deal to release hostages held in the Gaza Strip and the issue of the possible sending of an Israeli delegation to the Qatari capital Doha for negotiations.

According to the Ynet portal, after the response of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, mediators are currently negotiating to hold another round of indirect talks between the parties in the Qatari capital on July 6.

As the publication says, Israel confirmed that it received a response from Hamas to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, stating that its "details are being studied."

Earlier, Hamas reported on its Telegram channel that the movement had conveyed a positive response to the mediators and was ready to immediately begin negotiations on the implementation of the proposal under discussion. This decision, as the radicals noted, was made after "completion of consultations with all Palestinian factions."

On Friday, Al-Ghad TV channel reported citing sources that Hamas would present "its new vision" on three controversial points and "will not demand a mandatory extension of the ceasefire for 30 days" after the 60 days of the truce end.

However, the movement still considers it necessary to continue negotiations until a final agreement is reached on Gaza.

According to the latest information from the Israeli side, the radicals continue to hold 20 still alive abductees and the bodies of 30 dead hostages in the Gaza Strip.