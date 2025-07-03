China doesn’t supply lethal weapons to either side of Ukraine conflict — Wang Yi

BERLIN, July 4. /TASS/. China does not supply lethal weapons to either side of the Ukraine conflict and exercises stringent control over the export of dual-use goods, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

"I discussed with Minister Wadephul the Ukrainian crisis and other pressing issues. China's position is very clear: We are making efforts to achieve peace and negotiations. We do not supply lethal weapons to the sides of the conflict. We exercise a very stringent control over the export of dual-use goods, including drones," he said.

Wang Yi mentioned these words of Chinese President Xi Jinping, "There is no easy solution to complex problems."

"We welcome the active role of various sides in achieving a comprehensive, lasting and binding peace agreement and building a balanced, effective and stable security architecture in Europe and restoring long-term peace in Europe," Wang Yi said. "The more turbulent the situation in the world, the more we should rely on cooperation.".