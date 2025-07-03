Unknown assailant injures at least four on German train with axe

BERLIN, July 3. /TASS/. An unknown man attacked passengers on an ICE high-speed train with an axe in Bavaria, injuring at least four people, the police said on their website.

The attacker was detained, police added.

The incident occurred at about 1:55 p.m. local time (2:55 p.m. GMT) on a train en route to Vienna, on the segment between the cities of Straubing and Plattling. The train made an emergency stop in the village of Strabkirchen.

"The police detained the criminal," the police said. The railway section is currently closed to train traffic. The police, rescue services and Deutsche Bahn officials are on the site.