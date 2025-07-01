Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip leave 95 Palestinians killed — TV

DUBAI, July 1. /TASS/. At least 95 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday, Qatar’s television channel Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli army attacked a cafe, a hospital, a school, and food distribution points in Gaza, killing at least 95 Palestinians and leaving many others injured, the TV channel said. According to it, 39 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a crowded seaside cafe in northern Gaza as a birthday party, including with women and children, was celebrated there. Also on Monday, Israeli troops bombarded the Yafa school in Gaza City where hundreds of displaced Palestinians were accommodated.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the truce established in January this year. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the Jewish state had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.

On May 18, the Jewish state said the IDF had entered the decisive phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza.