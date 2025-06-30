US urges Russia to agree to Ukraine ceasefire, trilateral talks — Kellogg

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. The US is calling on Russia to agree to an immediate ceasefire with Ukraine and a move to trilateral talks, US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

"We urge an immediate ceasefire and a move to trilateral talks to end the war," he wrote on X.

Kellogg said Russia has been stalling for time and described Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments on the talks from earlier this month as "Orwellian."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously said that the West is now pleading for a truce without conditions for Ukraine, something that Vladimir Zelensky flatly refused a couple of years ago. According to the minister, in contrast to the West, Moscow has never changed its approach toward a settlement in Ukraine.

Peskov said in an interview with Sky News on June 20 that Moscow was not going to forego its strategic advantage over Ukraine by agreeing to a temporary ceasefire.

"Now we have a strategic advantage. Why should we lose it? We are not going to lose it. We are going further. We’re advancing and we’ll continue to advance," he said.

Russia has said multiple times that it will halt fire only if Kiev stops receiving foreign military aid. Moscow believes that a pause in hostilities would give Ukraine an opportunity to rearm and regroup its forces.