New UN report finds 170 people tortured in Ukraine for alleged Russia collaboration

GENEVA, June 30. /TASS/. Approximately 170 individuals in Ukraine have been subjected to torture on suspicion of cooperating with Russia, according to a new report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the human rights situation in Ukraine covering the period from December 2024 to May 2025.

"In the reporting period, OHCHR interviewed 56 individuals (33 men, 14 women, eight boys, one girl) detained by Ukrainian authorities on charges of state treason, "collaboration" and other national security-related crimes in seven official facilities. Eleven of them described beatings and threats during arrest or interrogation, and one person described being deprived of sleep during the first days of detention; these acts occurred between 2022 and 2025," the document states. "Overall, since February 24, 2022, OHCHR documented the torture or ill-treatment of 170 conflictrelated detainees (132 men, 35 women, 3 boys)," the report emphasizes. It notes that the majority of human rights violations occurred in 2022.