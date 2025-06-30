Qatar talking ‘daily’ with US, Iran about nuclear deal — Foreign Ministry

DOHA, June 30. /TASS/. Qatar is currently involved in the diplomatic process between the United States and Iran to resolve Tehran’s nuclear problem, advisor to the Qatari Prime Minister, Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari.

"Qatar is currently participating in this [process], actively participating, and contacts with the parties are taking place on an almost daily basis," he said at a briefing, referring to the negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Responding to a question from TASS about whether Doha and Moscow had had any interaction on the Iran-Israel conflict and Tehran's nuclear program, the representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry noted that "Russia and Qatar maintain constant contact on various topics."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.