UN confirms murder, torture of POWs by Ukrainian military

GENEVA, June 30. /TASS/. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recognized dozens of cases of murder and torture of unarmed individuals and captured Russian servicemen by Ukrainian troops beginning in February 2022, it said in its most recent report on the human rights situation in Ukraine.

"OHCHR has verified the execution of 26 persons hors de combat (all men), including Russian POWs, by Ukrainian armed forces since February 2022, all except one occurred in 2022 and early 2023."

Additionally, OHCHR has information about Ukrainian troops torturing the prisoners of war. According to the report, 59 out of 95 prisoners of war interviewed by the office "described acts of torture and ill-treatment, including beatings with sticks, plastic tubes, electric shocks, dog attacks, excessive physical exercises, death threats, sexual violence, mock execution and humiliation."

OHCHR also documented the continued use of two unofficial places of internment near Kiev, "where POWs were held incommunicado for up to 14 months. In one of these facilities, POWs described being subjected to beatings and dog attacks during the so-called ‘admission procedure’. They also reported low quality and quantity of food."