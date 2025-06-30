Armenian PM says security challenges have been neutralized

YEREVAN, June 30. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that all security challenges threatening to destabilize the situation in the country amid the arrests of the clergy have been neutralized.

"All the challenges that might have destabilized Armenia and created threats to its security have been successfully neutralized," Pashinyan’s press service quoted him as saying while introducing the new chief of the National Security Service, Andranik Simonyan, to the service’s employees.

According to the prime minister, Armenia is faced with hybrid challenges that combine elements of terrorism, constitutional order breaches, and espionage.