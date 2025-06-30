US demands Lebanon disarm Hezbollah and normalize relations with Israel — newspaper

DUBAI, June 30. /TASS/. The United States is pressuring the Lebanese authorities to disarm the Shiite movement Hezbollah as soon as possible in a push to normalize relations between Lebanon and Israel, UAE newspaper The National reports, citing sources.

A Lebanese parliamentary source told the newspaper: "A recently presented US document stipulates that Hezbollah will lay down arms within a set deadline, while the cabinet formally approves this process to give it legal weight."

The source added that Washington views this step as the first phase in establishing relations with Israel. According to the official, the US insists on "at least a new truce" being signed. Lebanese authorities have not rejected the demands, the source claims, with the government and parliament currently discussing amendments to make the US proposal "more palatable" domestically.

Meanwhile, a source close to Hezbollah warned that complying with unilateral US demands could plunge Lebanon into a "serious internal crisis".

On June 13, Hezbollah strongly condemned Israeli strikes and expressed "full solidarity with the government and people of Iran." However, it stopped short of announcing that it joined the conflict on Iran’s side.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, in the small hours of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire that took effect on June 24.