Over 10 refugee shelters in Gaza hit by Israeli army in June - enclave's authorities

CAIRO, June 30. /TASS/. The Israeli army attacked at least 11 centers for refugees and displaced individuals in the Gaza Strip in June, the press service of the enclave's authorities said in a statement.

"In June alone, [Israeli] occupying forces deliberately targeted about 11 centers for displaced persons, <...> which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and humanitarian treaties," Gaza's authorities said on their Telegram channel.

According to the statement, the number of centers for displaced people that have been attacked by Israeli forces since October 2023 has risen to 256. The targeted centers accommodated more than 700,000 Palestinians who lost their homes or were displaced due to the ongoing hostilities in the enclave.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, aiming to dismantle the political and military infrastructure of Hamas and secure the release of the hostages.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.

On May 18, Israeli officials said the IDF had entered the decisive phase of the Gideon’s Chariots military operation aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza. According to the Israeli prime minister’s office, "ground forces are advancing deep into the Gaza Strip," carrying out "targeted strikes against Hamas structures and occupying key positions.".