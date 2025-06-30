EU extends anti-Russia sanctions for six months

BRUSSELS, June 30. /TASS/. The European Union has extended all anti-Russia sanctions for another six months, with a respective decision taken at a summit in Brussels on June 26, the Council of the European Union said in its statement.

"The Council prolonged the EU sectoral restrictive measures against the Russian Federation until January 31, 2026," the statement reads.

The EU imposed first economic restrictions against Russia in July 2014. Since then all subsequent restrictive measures have been extended every six months.