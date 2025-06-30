Iran expects guarantees from US of non-repetition of aggression — Iranian diplomat

LONDON, June 30. /TASS/. Iran is expecting an answer from the United States on whether it intends to carry out another act of aggression against the Islamic Republic while the country is negotiating on its nuclear program, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Monday.

"At the moment, we want to understand whether the act of aggression will be repeated while we are negotiating," the diplomat said in an interview with British broadcaster BBC.

On June 28, the NBC News TV channel reported that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff would hold talks with Iranian representatives on a possible agreement on Tehran's nuclear program within the next few days.

According to the US media outlet, the subject of negotiations will be the cessation of uranium enrichment by Iran in exchange for sanctions relief. The Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they would never abandon the country’s peaceful nuclear program and that uranium enrichment was an essential part of this endeavor.

Iran and the US held five rounds of consultations on Tehran's nuclear program between April and May. However, the negotiation process was frozen due to Israel's military operation against Iran and the ensuing US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, in the small hours of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict.

The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire that took effect on June 24.