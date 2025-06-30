Eurotroika urges Iran to keep working with IAEA

PARIS, June 30. /TASS/. The Eurotroika, consisting of France, Germany and Great Britain, has called on Iran not to halt cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the French Foreign Ministry said.

"We call on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease cooperation with the IAEA. We urge Iran to immediately resume full cooperation in line with its legally binding obligations, and to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of IAEA personnel," it said in a statement.

It also said there were "threats" addressed to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom condemn threats against the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi and reiterate our full support to the Agency and the DG in carrying out their mandate," the statement read.

On June 25, the Iranian parliament passed a bill suspending cooperation with the IAEA, and on June 26, the Iranian Council of Guardians of the Constitution approved it. Now it must be sent to the president for signature. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf attributed the suspension to the agency’s defense of Israel and "preparation of the ground for war."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.