CHISINAU, June 30. /TASS/. An overwhelming majority of Moldovan citizens believe that the authorities should maintain neutrality in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a survey conducted by the sociological service iData found.

"68.8% of Moldovan citizens believe our country should remain neutral regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 20.9% expressed support for President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, which have sided with Kiev. Meanwhile, 2.5% think the government should support Russia. The remaining respondents declined to answer this question," the study’s authors told reporters.

Sandu and the government of Dorin Recean, formed by the ruling party, have repeatedly claimed that Moldova faces a supposed military threat from Russia, advocating for closer cooperation with NATO, and increased defense spending. Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, leader of the largest opposition Party of Socialists, criticized this approach, stating that the Moldovan people want peace in Ukraine and should demand Sandu’s resignation for joining the EU’s "war party".

"Russia and the US want peace, meaning an end to hostilities in Ukraine. The EU opposes this. Sandu has joined Brussels’ ‘war party’, even though most Moldovan citizens want peace. We understand that Sandu will maintain this line, so the only solution is her resignation and early elections," Dodon said.

The poll was conducted in June with a representative sample of 1,015 respondents. The margin of error is 3%, according to the authors.