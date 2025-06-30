Georgians' trust in EU falls to 50% amid protest funding scandal — PM

TBILISI, June 30. /TASS/. With speculation that Europe funded Georgian protests swirling, the people’s confidence in the EU has dropped from 80% to 50%, said Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

"Everyone can see that the deep state is using EU funding to fuel revolutionary processes in Georgia. The good thing is that these processes have no future, but the very fact that the NGOs funded by the EU organize rallies where 2,000 people demand the overthrow of the government and so on creates a very sad reality," Kobakhidze said.

According to him, such actions "have a very heavy impact on not only the image of European bureaucracy," but also of the entire EU in Georgia. "This is why no one is surprised that trust in the European Union has radically decreased from 80% - trust today is about 50%, a little more," he said.

He added that the European bureaucracy "completely destroys the credibility of European structures in the eyes of Georgian society."

A protest rally organized by the opposition and non-governmental organizations was held on Sunday near the Georgian parliament. The protesters shouted slogans from the rostrum, including calls for ousting the government.