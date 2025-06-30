BERLIN, 30 June. /TASS/. German top diplomat Johann Wadephul has arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit, the German Foreign Ministry said.

According to the department, Wadephul assured upon his arrival that the German government would continue to "fully focus on supporting Ukraine," including by providing "modern air defenses and other weapons, as well as humanitarian and economic aid." "This is the promise upon which I am visiting Kiev today," he stated. Meanwhile, Wadephul also emphasized that Germany would continue to work on new anti-Russian sanctions together with its EU and G7 partners.

Germany is the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the United States. Since the outset of the Ukrainian conflict, Germany has provided Kiev with various forms of assistance worth more than 40 billion euros. The Russian side has repeatedly stated that flooding the Kiev regime with weapons only prolongs the conflict.