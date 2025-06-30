Israeli attacks kill at least 72 Palestinians in Gaza Strip over day — TV

DUBAI, June 30. /TASS/. At least 72 people were killed and many more were injured in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli strikes, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

According to the TV channel, 47 Palestinians in Gaza City were killed in Israeli attacks over the past day. Al Jazeera noted that among the dead were people seeking food at aid distribution centers, as the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave worsens daily.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.

On May 18, Israeli authorities announced that the army had entered the decisive phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which aims to defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to Netanyahu's office, ground forces have advanced deep into the Gaza Strip and are delivering precision strikes against Hamas infrastructure while occupying key positions.