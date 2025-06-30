US warned Iran of its plans to launch strikes two hours in advance — former adviser

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. Washington warned Tehran of its intention to strike Iranian nuclear facilities two hours before the attack began, former US Defense Minister adviser and retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor said.

"Just to be clear, the United States warned the Iranians two hours prior to the bombing of their nuclear facilities that an attack was coming," he wrote on his X page.

Previously, US President Donald Trump stated that the Iranian authorities did not know until the last moment that the US was going to strike Iran's nuclear facilities. Trump also said that no one could have imagined that the US would attack the nuclear facility in Fordow because it was considered impenetrable.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.