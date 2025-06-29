China develops new type of weapons, presumably to disable power grids

HONG KONG, June 30. /TASS/. China Central Television showed an animated video demonstrating the action of a weapon capable of disabling power plants and power lines and causing a "complete power outage" in the affected area.

The TV channel quoted a report from the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) as saying that this weapon can target enemy command and control systems, causing large-scale power outages over an area of at least 10,000 square meters.

No details about the name or type of these weapons were provided. The South China Morning Post reported, citing experts, that the weapon is a graphite bomb or missile. According to the newspaper, it is unclear what stage these munitions are at in their development and if they have been deployed in units of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The animation shows the weapon being launched from a ground vehicle and ejecting cylindrical containers that explode and scatter thin carbon filaments, causing a short circuit in power infrastructure networks. The video states that the weapon has a range of 290 kilometers and a payload of 490 kilograms. The newspaper emphasized that very little is known about graphite systems in service with the PLA.